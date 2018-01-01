

Bus Accident Leaves 5 Dead, 14 Injured in Northwestern Colombia



BOGOTA – At least five people were killed and 14 others injured in a bus accident Monday in the northwestern Colombian province of Antioquia, officials said.



The accident happened near the city of Donmatias when a truck traveling on the wrong side of the road experienced brake failure, Antioquia government officials told EFE.



The bus tumbled down a slope after it was hit, officials said, adding that the injured were taken to nearby hospitals, where some are listed in critical condition.



“Rescue teams and firefighters are at the scene, carrying out search and rescue work,” Antioquia emergency management office spokesmen said.



The Troncal del Norte highway is a two-lane road that connects Antioquia and the Caribbean region, and is used by heavy vehicles.



