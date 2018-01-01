

Cagliari Signs Colombian Striker Damir Ceter



ROME – Serie A club Cagliari said Monday it officially signed Colombian forward Damir Ceter to a contract, securing his services through 2022.



Before moving to Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe, Ceter had made a splash in 2016 with 14 goals in 25 games while playing for Deportes Quindio.



The 20-year-old Ceter began his career in the youth teams of Universitario Popayan and debuted with the first team in the 2014-2015 season, playing 24 games and scoring seven goals.



Cagliari is currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings with 20 points.



