 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Cagliari Signs Colombian Striker Damir Ceter

ROME – Serie A club Cagliari said Monday it officially signed Colombian forward Damir Ceter to a contract, securing his services through 2022.

Before moving to Colombia’s Independiente Santa Fe, Ceter had made a splash in 2016 with 14 goals in 25 games while playing for Deportes Quindio.

The 20-year-old Ceter began his career in the youth teams of Universitario Popayan and debuted with the first team in the 2014-2015 season, playing 24 games and scoring seven goals.

Cagliari is currently in 16th place in the Serie A standings with 20 points.
 

