  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

IMF Boosts Global Growth Forecast on Europe, Asia

DAVOS, Switzerland – The International Monetary Fund said on Monday it had revised up its outlook for global growth in part because of upside surprises in Europe and Asia, according to Dow Jones.

In its revised world economic outlook, the IMF predicted the global economy would expand at a 3.9-percent rate this year and next, revised upward by 0.2 percentage points from its prior forecast released last fall.

In the United States, the Republican tax bill is set to add 1.2 percent to US growth through 2020, although it is estimated that it will then lower growth for a few years from 2022 onwards, the IMF said.

Both the head of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, and the organization’s chief economist, Maury Obstfeld, presented the annual forecast report ahead of the World Economic Forum summit in the alpine resort town of Davos, Switzerland, which is set to last until Friday.
 

