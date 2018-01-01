 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Pliskova Reaches Australian Open Quarters for 2nd Straight Year

MELBOURNE, Australia – Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic defeated fellow Czech Barbora Strycova on Monday to reach the Australian Open quarterfinals for the second year in a row.

Pliskova, the sixth seed, needed two hours and 41 minutes to beat her 20th-seeded opponent 6-7 (5), 6-3, 6-2 and move on to her next match against top-seeded Simona Halep of Romania.

Regarding her prospects against Halep, ranked world No. 1, Pliskova said “I think on this surface I have a good chance.”

The quarterfinals are also set to include a clash between 21st seed Angelique Kerber of Germany and 17th seed Madison Keys of the United States.

The other two matches in the Australian Open quarterfinals are to have second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki of Denmark face unseeded Carla Suarez Navarro of Spain, while Ukraine’s fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina is to go up against Elise Mertens of Belgium, also unseeded.
 

