

Argentine President Arrives in Russia for Meeting with Putin, Investors



MOSCOW – Argentina’s President Mauricio Macri touched down on Muscovite soil on Monday as part of an official visit that would see him meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin and looking to attract hefty investments to the Latin American country.



The trip – Macri’s first such visit to Russia – is scheduled to kick off officially on Tuesday with a breakfast with investors and businesspeople from the oil and gas, banking and nuclear energy sectors.



Macri would then attend the inauguration of the Argentine Republic Square in the central Yakimanka district, near the South American country’s embassy, along with his wife Juliana Awada.



The honor would come as a reciprocal offering after a square in the Belgrano neighborhood of Buenos Aires was named after the Russian Federation last year.



As is customary for all visiting heads of state, Macri would be laying a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier, dedicated to the Soviet soldiers killed in World War II.



The president would then meet his Russian counterpart for discussions on a range of bilateral and international issues.



He was expected to thank Putin for Russia’s help in the search for the ARA San Juan submarine, which went missing with 44 people on board.



Joining the two presidents would be their respective foreign ministers, Jorge Faurie and Sergey Lavrov, among other delegates.



After wrapping up his visit to Moscow, Macri would travel onto Zürich for the World Economic Forum and then France.



