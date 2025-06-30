

Athletic Bilbao Extends Kepa Arrizabalaga’s Contract until 2025



BILBAO – Spain goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga signed a contract extension with Athletic Bilbao until 2025, the 12th-placed La Liga club announced on Monday.



The new contract for Arrizabalaga, who joined the Athletic youth categories at 10 years old, includes an 80-million-euro ($98 million) buyout clause.



“Athletic Club and Kepa have signed the renewal contract by which the player will remain in the rojiblanca discipline until 30 June 2025. His cancellation clause will be 80 million Euros,” the club stated on its official Twitter account.



The 23-year-old Arrizabalaga has been a regular player in the starting line-up during recent seasons, playing a total of 38 matches.



Kepa became the second player to extend his contract with Athletic Bilbao in less than a week, following Iñaki Williams, who also renewed his contract through 2025.



