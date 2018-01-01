 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Villarreal Gets Salem Al-Dawsari on Loan from Saudi’s Al-Hilal

VILLARREAL, Spain – Spanish first division club Villarreal was making on Monday its preparations to receive Saudi Arabian midfielder Salem al-Dawarsi, on loan from Saudi club Al-Hilal.

The signing came as part of a deal by the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga to help grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.

“The Saudi Arabian international, Salem Al-Dawsari, will play on loan for the Villarreal CF First Team until the end of the season,” the club said in a statement on Sunday.

The 26-year-old Al-Dawsari played 161 games for Al-Hilal, scoring 28 goals and providing 23 assistances.

As part of a partnership first announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help to improve soccer in the kingdom.

Under the partnership, the second tier clubs of Rayo Vallecano, Real Valladolid and Numancia were also loaned Abdulmajeed Al-Sulayhem, Nouh Al-Mousa and Ali Namer, respectively, until the end of the season.
 

