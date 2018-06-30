 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Levante Loaned Fahad al-Muwallad of Saudi’s Al-Ittihad through End of Season

MADRID – Spanish first division club Levante was on Monday preparing to receive Saudi Arabian forward Fahad al-Muwallad, on loan from Al-Ittihad FC.

The signing came as part of a deal signed by the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, to help expand football in Saudi Arabia.

“Levante and Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad reached an agreement to loan Fahad al-Muwallad,” the club said in a statement on Sunday. “The contract of the forward links him with the club until June 30, 2018.”

The 23-year-old al-Muwallad played 40 matches for the Saudi first national team since making his debut in 2012.

As a part of a partnership first announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help to improve soccer in the kingdom.
 

