

Protests in South Africa over Woman’s Kidnapping Turn Violent, End in Arrests



JOHANNESBURG – Arrests were made on Monday as hordes of protesters took to the streets of the West Rand area in Johannesburg to vent their anger over an alleged kidnapping involving a South African woman, an epa photojournalist reported.



The protest took a violent turn and saw demonstrators sheltering behind make-shift blockades amid plumes of smoke, as well as hurling stones and teargas canisters back at police officers.



Images showed a group of protesters lying on the ground next to a policeman, their hands tied behind their backs, during their apparent arrest.



The protesters were demanding Nigerians, who they blame for the alleged attack, leave the Wand Rand area, according to the epa source.



Meanwhile, local media reported that houses and shops had been burned down during the violent outburst.



