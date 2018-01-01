 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Former Soccer Legend George Weah Sworn In as Liberian President

MONROVIA – Former soccer legend George Weah was on Monday sworn in as the president of Liberia in what was the first democratic transfer of power between two presidents in the African nation in 74 years.

He took the oath of office at the Samuel Kanyon Doe stadium on the outskirts of the capital, Monrovia, in front of a 35,000-strong crowd, among it several leaders of other African countries.

Weah, 51, who was widely considered to be the continent’s best-ever soccer player, thus took the presidential reins from Nobel Peace Prize laureate Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf, who was the first woman to be elected head of state of any African country.

At the same time, Jewel Howard-Taylor, the ex-wife of former President Charles Taylor – who is currently serving a 50-year prison sentence in the United Kingdom for his role in the Sierra Leone civil war – was sworn in as the country’s vice president.

Weah, who promised more jobs and free education during his campaign, is now facing the challenge of fighting corruption and ending poverty, two of the country’s major issues.

Weah won the presidential runoff, which took place on Dec. 26, with 61.5 percent of the vote, followed by former vice president Joseph Boakai with 38.47 percent.

He is the only African soccer player to win both the Ballon d’Or and the FIFA World Player of the Year awards and was a star for clubs such as AC Milan, Chelsea and Paris Saint-Germain before retiring from soccer in 2002 to launch a political career.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved