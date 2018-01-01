

High-Speed Train Inaugurated by Spain PM Arrives Late due to Technical Issues



CASTELLON, Spain – A high-speed train that was on its inaugural journey from Madrid to the eastern city of Castellon with the Spanish Prime Minister on board on Monday arrived almost half an hour late due to technical issues.



After a brief stop in Valencia, the AVE carrying Mariano Rajoy and several Spanish and regional politicians was forced to grind to a halt to allow a much slower local train through.



The local train had been diverted due to faults in the track switch system, according to sources from the public works ministry, whose chief, Iñigo de la Serna, was also on board the AVE.



The ministry assured that the wait had occurred under special circumstances and that starting from Tuesday, nothing of the sort would happen.



