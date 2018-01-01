HOME | Society (Click here for more)

UK’s Princess Eugenie, Jack Brooksbank Engaged to Marry in the Fall of 2018



LONDON – Princess Eugenie of York, a granddaughter of the United Kingdom’s Queen Elizabeth II, will marry her boyfriend of eight years in the fall, Buckingham Palace announced on Monday.



The princess, who is eighth in line to the throne, became engaged to Jack Brooksbank in Nicaragua earlier in the month, according to the Palace.



“The Duke and Duchess of York (Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson) are delighted to announce the engagement of Princess Eugenie to Mr. Jack Brooksbank,” the Palace said in an official statement.



The wedding would take place at Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor, one of the Queen’s official residences, some 35 kilometers (21 miles) outside of the capital London, the same venue at which Prince Harry is set to tie the knot with his fiancée Meghan Markle on May 19.



Eugenie, 27, and Brooksbank, 31, met while they were both skiing in Switzerland in 2010.



Brooksbank manages the Mahiki nightclub in London’s upmarket neighborhood Mayfair, which is known to be popular with the rich and famous.



His parents, Nicola and George Brooksbank, said in a brief statement they were “delighted” with the news of their son’s engagement.



“We are completely over the moon and are very excited for them both,” they said.



St. George’s Chapel, which has been the scene of numerous royal weddings, can accommodate up to 800 guests.



