MADRID – Top-tier Spanish soccer club Leganes was preparing on Monday to receive Saudi Arabian forward Yahya al-Shehri as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.
Al-Shehri will join Leganes on loan until the end of the season from Al-Nassr FC, becoming the Spanish club’s first signing during the winter transfer window.
“Leganes Sports Club signed on Sunday afternoon the Saudi Arabian left-footed striker Yahya al-Shehri, who played 37 matches for the first national team with whom he qualified for the 2018 World Cup, on loan from Al-Nassr,” the club confirmed in a statement.
The 26-year-old player made 16 appearances with his club this season, scoring four goals and six assists.
As a part of a partnership initially announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help improve soccer in the kingdom.