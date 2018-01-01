 
  Sports

Al-Shehri Becomes 1st Leganes Signing during Winter Transfer Window

MADRID – Top-tier Spanish soccer club Leganes was preparing on Monday to receive Saudi Arabian forward Yahya al-Shehri as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Shehri will join Leganes on loan until the end of the season from Al-Nassr FC, becoming the Spanish club’s first signing during the winter transfer window.

“Leganes Sports Club signed on Sunday afternoon the Saudi Arabian left-footed striker Yahya al-Shehri, who played 37 matches for the first national team with whom he qualified for the 2018 World Cup, on loan from Al-Nassr,” the club confirmed in a statement.

The 26-year-old player made 16 appearances with his club this season, scoring four goals and six assists.

As a part of a partnership initially announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help improve soccer in the kingdom.
 

