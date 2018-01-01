HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Al-Shehri Becomes 1st Leganes Signing during Winter Transfer Window



MADRID – Top-tier Spanish soccer club Leganes was preparing on Monday to receive Saudi Arabian forward Yahya al-Shehri as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.



Al-Shehri will join Leganes on loan until the end of the season from Al-Nassr FC, becoming the Spanish club’s first signing during the winter transfer window.



“Leganes Sports Club signed on Sunday afternoon the Saudi Arabian left-footed striker Yahya al-Shehri, who played 37 matches for the first national team with whom he qualified for the 2018 World Cup, on loan from Al-Nassr,” the club confirmed in a statement.



The 26-year-old player made 16 appearances with his club this season, scoring four goals and six assists.



As a part of a partnership initially announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help improve soccer in the kingdom.



MADRID – Top-tier Spanish soccer club Leganes was preparing on Monday to receive Saudi Arabian forward Yahya al-Shehri as part of a deal between the General Sports Authority of Saudi Arabia, the Saudi Arabian Football Federation and La Liga, in an effort to grow soccer in Saudi Arabia.Al-Shehri will join Leganes on loan until the end of the season from Al-Nassr FC, becoming the Spanish club’s first signing during the winter transfer window.“Leganes Sports Club signed on Sunday afternoon the Saudi Arabian left-footed striker Yahya al-Shehri, who played 37 matches for the first national team with whom he qualified for the 2018 World Cup, on loan from Al-Nassr,” the club confirmed in a statement.The 26-year-old player made 16 appearances with his club this season, scoring four goals and six assists.As a part of a partnership initially announced in October, nine Saudi players are to join first and second division Spanish leagues to gain experience and help improve soccer in the kingdom. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

