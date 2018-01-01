HOME | World (Click here for more)

Self-Exiled Ex-Catalan President Officially Proposed for Reinstatement



BARCELONA – The self-exiled former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont, who is wanted by Spain on sedition and rebellion charges for his role in an illegal declaration of independence, has been officially proposed as the only candidate to run for the regional presidency, buoyed by the recent success of separatist parties in a snap election, the speaker of the Catalan parliament said on Monday.



In a move that is likely to anger the Spanish government and pro-union Catalan parties, speaker Roger Torrent told press in Barcelona that he would propose Puigdemont as the official candidate for the head of regional government, adding that the pro-independence leader of the Together for Catalonia party had received the most backing from lawmakers during a round of party consultations last week.



“I am aware of the personal and judicial situation of Puigdemont and of the warning that weighs on him. I am also aware of his absolute legitimacy to be a candidate,” Torrent said. “My duty as speaker is to do all that I can to ensure that MPs can express themselves freely.”



Puigdemont was deposed by Spain’s conservative government on Oct. 27 when it triggered Article 155 of the Constitution to rescind a unilateral declaration in Catalonia.



The separatist figurehead has since been staying in the Belgian capital Brussels along with four ex-ministers to avoid a Spanish arrest warrant to face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds relating to his leading role in the outlawed bid.



Despite this, he has repeatedly insisted that it is possible to take on the presidency in absentia using video technology, an initiative that the Spanish government has dismissed.



Several other prominent Catalan politicians, including left-wing ERC leader and former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pretrial detention in Madrid pending the same charges.



Torrent, a fellow ERC member, said he sent a letter to Spain’s conservative Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy in a bid to explore possible ways to grant freedom to the eight Catalan politicians who are currently unable to physically attend the regional parliament, either from being imprisoned or in exile.



As part of enacting Article 155, Spain’s government, currently run as a minority by Rajoy’s Popular Party, fired Puigdemont and his government en masse, dissolved parliament and took control of Catalonia’s devolved institutions.



Regional Catalan elections called by the central government on Dec. 21 in a bid to revive the local chamber were won by the pro-union Citizens party, but an overall majority of seats was cobbled together by three separatist parties, with Puigdemont’s formation at the fore.



