 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

One UN Staff Member Killed, Another Kidnapped in Kabul, Police Say

KABUL – An Afghan staff member of the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan was killed and another female Afghan UN employee has been kidnapped after they were ambushed while traveling in a car in Kabul, Kabul police said on Monday.

The incident occurred at around 6:10 am in the north of the Afghan capital, Kabul police spokesperson Basir Mujahid told EFE, adding that the driver of the vehicle was still missing.

“We are investigating the incident in collaboration with a UN delegation to clarify if the driver is involved in the incident or if he was also abducted with the woman,” said Mujahid, who said the people involved in the incident are all Afghans.

According to the police spokesperson, the UNAMA staff member’s body was found inside the vehicle on a quiet road.

Some of the kidnapped UN employee’s possessions were found nearby inside a car police believe belonged to the kidnappers.

UNAMA did not comment on the incident when contacted by EFE.

Abductions of international organization employees are relatively common, often with the aim of getting a ransom or securing militants’ freedom in exchange.

A year ago, a Spanish volunteer at Red Cross was released after spending almost a month in captivity in the northern province of Kunduz in Afghanistan, without any details of his capture being revealed.

The Taliban also kidnapped a US professor and an Australian from the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul in August 2016, and the insurgents urged the US to release prisoners in exchange for the professors’ freedom. They remain in Taliban captivity.
 

