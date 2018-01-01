HOME | Brazil (Click here for more)

Brazil’s Top Court Blocks Appointment of Labor Minister over Past Conviction



BRASILIA – Brazil’s superior court of justice issued on Monday a temporary injunction blocking the appointment of a new minister of labor and employment who had been previously convicted in a labor lawsuit.



This means that Cristiane Brasil, of the right-of-center Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), who was set to take possession of the office on Monday, will be unable to exercise her duties at the head of the labor ministry until a final verdict is reached by the court’s plenary.



The precautionary ruling was made by the court’s president, Carmen Lucia Antunes, who was the only magistrate on duty over the current judicial recess.



Brasil was nominated to the ministry on Jan. 3 by President Michel Temer, although a judge blocked her appointment the following day after a group of lawyers sued, alleging that someone who had been convicted for labor-related issues had no standing to serve as labor minister.



Brasil is the daughter of a former lawmaker and PTB leader Roberto Jefferson, who was at the epicenter of a 2005 corruption scandal involving pay-for-play influence peddling by the government of then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.



She was found guilty of irregularly employing two personal drivers without a contract and was forced to pay one of them 60,000 reais ($18,750) in compensation.



The position became vacant after Ronaldo Nogueira de Oliveira, of the right-wing Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), tendered his resignation on Dec. 27.



BRASILIA – Brazil’s superior court of justice issued on Monday a temporary injunction blocking the appointment of a new minister of labor and employment who had been previously convicted in a labor lawsuit.This means that Cristiane Brasil, of the right-of-center Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), who was set to take possession of the office on Monday, will be unable to exercise her duties at the head of the labor ministry until a final verdict is reached by the court’s plenary.The precautionary ruling was made by the court’s president, Carmen Lucia Antunes, who was the only magistrate on duty over the current judicial recess.Brasil was nominated to the ministry on Jan. 3 by President Michel Temer, although a judge blocked her appointment the following day after a group of lawyers sued, alleging that someone who had been convicted for labor-related issues had no standing to serve as labor minister.Brasil is the daughter of a former lawmaker and PTB leader Roberto Jefferson, who was at the epicenter of a 2005 corruption scandal involving pay-for-play influence peddling by the government of then-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.She was found guilty of irregularly employing two personal drivers without a contract and was forced to pay one of them 60,000 reais ($18,750) in compensation.The position became vacant after Ronaldo Nogueira de Oliveira, of the right-wing Brazilian Labor Party (PTB), tendered his resignation on Dec. 27. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

