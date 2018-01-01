 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 21 People Hospitalized after Suspected Chemical Attack near Damascus

BEIRUT – A suspected chemical gas attack carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian government on a besieged rebel-held city near the capital has left 21 people, including children, in need of medical attention, local doctors said on Monday.

Claims that chlorine gas was used on the city of Douma, which is located in besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside Damascus, were corroborated by human rights activists and the voluntary Syria Civil Defense emergency services, better known as the White Helmets, although independent monitors had yet to confirm the use of chemicals.

Eyewitnesses claimed that the distinctive smell of chlorine gas spread in areas hit by pro-Syrian government shelling and an epa photographer on the ground documented several people, including babies, receiving treatment at a field hospital for apparent respiratory problems.

The hardline Jaish al-Islam rebel group, which is active in Eastern Ghouta, said in a Telegram message that chemical weapons were used in the attack, adding the missiles targeted a residential neighborhood.

Douma is the largest city in Eastern Ghouta, which has been under siege for several years by forces loyal to the Syrian regime and both Russian and Syrian planes have carried out airstrikes there in the past.

Artillery and aerial attacks are carried out on an almost daily basis and humanitarian aid is limited.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved