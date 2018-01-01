HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 21 People Hospitalized after Suspected Chemical Attack near Damascus



BEIRUT – A suspected chemical gas attack carried out by forces loyal to the Syrian government on a besieged rebel-held city near the capital has left 21 people, including children, in need of medical attention, local doctors said on Monday.



Claims that chlorine gas was used on the city of Douma, which is located in besieged Eastern Ghouta countryside outside Damascus, were corroborated by human rights activists and the voluntary Syria Civil Defense emergency services, better known as the White Helmets, although independent monitors had yet to confirm the use of chemicals.



Eyewitnesses claimed that the distinctive smell of chlorine gas spread in areas hit by pro-Syrian government shelling and an epa photographer on the ground documented several people, including babies, receiving treatment at a field hospital for apparent respiratory problems.



The hardline Jaish al-Islam rebel group, which is active in Eastern Ghouta, said in a Telegram message that chemical weapons were used in the attack, adding the missiles targeted a residential neighborhood.



Douma is the largest city in Eastern Ghouta, which has been under siege for several years by forces loyal to the Syrian regime and both Russian and Syrian planes have carried out airstrikes there in the past.



Artillery and aerial attacks are carried out on an almost daily basis and humanitarian aid is limited.



