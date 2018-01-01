 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

European Union Seeks Talks with Arab League on Middle East Peace Process

BRUSSELS – The European Union is seeking talks with representatives of the Arab League in its bid to support the peace process in the Middle East, a high-level official said on Monday.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Federica Mogherini, said in Brussels that the bloc was in discussions with various countries and organizations – among them the United States, Russia, the United Nations, Israel, Palestine, and the Arab League – in order to help re-start negotiations on the Israeli-Palestinian peace process.

“We will continue to work to support an international framework to accompany direct negotiations,” the Italian diplomat said in reference to the issue of Jerusalem upon her arrival to a foreign affairs council, which was set to be attended by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

She said the EU had been “engaged” with the US via the Quartet on the Middle East – which comprises the US, UN, EU and Russia – in meetings held in recent days, something she viewed “as a very positive sign.”

“We have discussed a next invitation to the Ministers” representatives of the Arab League, probably in the February Foreign Affairs Council, to discuss together how the Arab League and the European Union can further support this process,” she said.

There was “clearly” a problem with Jerusalem, she said, adding that Europe, the Arab world and the UN believed that “the only pragmatic, realistic solution” involved “direct negotiations and has to be the capital of two states.”

Jerusalem has been thrown to the top of the international agenda after US President Donald Trump recognized it as the capital of Israel in December last year.
 

