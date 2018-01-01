

Indian Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind behind 2008 Blasts in Gujarat



NEW DELHI – India’s most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, has been arrested in Delhi, Indian police said on Monday.



Police have linked Qureshi with the series of explosions in the western state of Gujarat in July 2008, which killed 49, and in New Delhi two months later, which caused 24 deaths when five blasts took place in crowded commercial areas.



“We have arrested India’s most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who is also the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen,” the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Kushwaha, said at a press conference in New Delhi.



Qureshi was arrested on Saturday night following a brief exchange of fire in the Delhi suburb of Ghazipur, where he had gone to meet an associate, Kushwaha added.



The Deputy Commissioner added that Qureshi was the mastermind behind the 23 blasts in Gujarat in 2008 that killed 49 people, and was trying to revive the Indian Mujahideen, the new name of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India.



The fugitive had fled to Nepal, where he had been living with forged documents, after repeatedly changing his residence in India, Kushwaha said.



Indian Mujahideen is an Islamist organization that has also claimed responsibility for other attacks in India in the last decade.



