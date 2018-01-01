 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Indian Police Arrest Alleged Mastermind behind 2008 Blasts in Gujarat

NEW DELHI – India’s most wanted terrorist, Abdul Subhan Qureshi, has been arrested in Delhi, Indian police said on Monday.

Police have linked Qureshi with the series of explosions in the western state of Gujarat in July 2008, which killed 49, and in New Delhi two months later, which caused 24 deaths when five blasts took place in crowded commercial areas.

“We have arrested India’s most wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, who is also the co-founder of Indian Mujahideen,” the city’s Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pramod Kushwaha, said at a press conference in New Delhi.

Qureshi was arrested on Saturday night following a brief exchange of fire in the Delhi suburb of Ghazipur, where he had gone to meet an associate, Kushwaha added.

The Deputy Commissioner added that Qureshi was the mastermind behind the 23 blasts in Gujarat in 2008 that killed 49 people, and was trying to revive the Indian Mujahideen, the new name of the banned group Students Islamic Movement of India.

The fugitive had fled to Nepal, where he had been living with forged documents, after repeatedly changing his residence in India, Kushwaha said.

Indian Mujahideen is an Islamist organization that has also claimed responsibility for other attacks in India in the last decade.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved