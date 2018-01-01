 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Halep Reaches Australian Open Quarters for 1st Time since 2015

MELBOURNE, Australia – Romanian Simona Halep, seeded No. 1, reached on Monday the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time in three years, edging Naomi Osaka of Japan 6-3, 6-2.

It seemed like Halep overcame an ankle injury she sustained during her first-round win, as she needed one hour and 19 minutes to get rid of Osaka in Melbourne’s fourth round.

“I played pretty good and I’m happy that I am back in the quarterfinals here,” Halep said. “I did not expect that at the start of the tournament because of my injury.”

Halep had to battle her way past the United States Lauren Davis in almost four hours after saving three match points in the previous round.

“This tournament is turning into a marathon for me, but happily I am still here,” Halep added.

Equaling her best run in the 1st Grand Slam of 2018, Halep won 71 percent of the break points she created compared to the 20-year-old Osaka’s 13.

World No.1 is set to square off against either Barbora Strycova or Karolina Pliskova of the Czech Republic.
 

