At Least 16 Injured in Train Accident in Sydney



SYDNEY – At least 16 people were injured on Monday when a train hit a rail buffer at a station in Sydney’s north-west in Australia, according to local police.



New South Wales police said in a statement that the passenger train was “slowing to stop at the station” when it crashed into a buffer at the end of the line at Richmond station in Sydney on Monday.



All the injured, several of whom had suffered broken bones, were in stable condition, while some have already been discharged from hospital.