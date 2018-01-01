 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Federer Becomes Oldest Player to Reach Australian Open Quarters in 40 Years

MELBOURNE, Australia – Switzerland’s Roger Federer became on Monday the oldest player to reach men’s singles quarterfinals at the Australian Open in 40 years, defeating Marton Fucsovics of Hungary 6-4, 7-6 (3), 6-2.

The defending champion Federer needed little more than two hours to defeat Fucsovics, world No. 80, in straight sets in their first career matchup.

“I thought he was playing really clean, solid,” Federer said on court after the match. “Credit to him for playing a great tournament.”

Hitting six aces and 34 winners, Federer, 36, became the oldest player to reach the men’s singles quarterfinals since Ken Rosewall of Australia achieved that fate in 1977 at 43 years old.

The 19-time Grand Slam champion, who has yet to drop a set in this year’s event, did not face any break points on his way to the last round in Melbourne for a record 14th time in the open era.

For a place in the semifinals, Federer is set to take on Tomas Berdych of the Czech Republic, who defeated Fabio Fognini of Italy 6-1, 6-4, 6-4.

Federer has won 19 out of 25 career matches against Berdych, including three encounters in 2017.
 

