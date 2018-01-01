HOME | World (Click here for more)

Philippines Raises Alert Level over Fear of Mayon Eruption



MANILA – The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology agency raised on Monday the alert level for Mayon volcano amid fears of a bigger eruption over the next few hours or days.



A 10-kilometer high ash column was visible from the areas surrounding the volcano, located about 250 kilometers southeast of Manila.



A spokesperson for the PHIVOLCS told EFE that the alert level has been raised to 4 on a scale of 5, indicating a possible hazardous eruption in next few hours or days.



More than 26,000 people have been evacuated to shelters in the area.



“Mayon Volcano in Albay Province has been exhibiting increased seismic unrest, lava fountaining and summit explosions,” according to a PHIVOLCS statement.



“The Danger Zone is extended to 8 kilometers radius from the summit vent. The public is strongly advised to be vigilant and desist from entering this danger zone,” PHIVOLCS added.



On Jan. 14, the authorities raised the alert level to 3 (critical) after Mayon spewed smoke columns followed by streams of lava that reached a distance of more than 3 km.



Mayon’s activity has led to fears of a repeat of the tragic Mount Pinatubo (northeast of Manila) eruption in June 1991, considered the second largest in the world in the 20th century.



That eruption had left around 850 people dead and led to 1.3 million people being displaced, apart from emitting a layer of sulfuric acid haze that spread around the globe and caused damage to the atmosphere.



PHIVOLCS has sought to allay those fears, saying the potential eruption of the Mount Mayon volcano would not be as severe as that of Pinatubo.



The Philippines, which currently has 23 active volcanoes, is situated on the so-called “Pacific Ring of Fire,” an area known for its intense seismic activity which extends from the west coast of the American continent to New Zealand, Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia.



