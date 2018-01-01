 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Australia Pledges Millions to Protect Great Barrier Reef

SYDNEY – The Australian government announced on Monday AU$60 million ($48 million) for the protection of the Great Barrier Reef, the largest coral system in the world.

The money will be dedicated to increasing personnel and the number of vessels to fight the coral-eating crown-of-thorns starfish or Acanthaster planci, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull said in a statement.

It will also provide incentives for farmers over the next 18 months to reduce pollution caused by farming that ends up in coastal areas where corals are located.

The protection program also envisages the development of new technological tools to protect the world-heritage ecosystem that in the last two years has suffered from massive coral bleaching which has destroyed a large part of the reefs.

Turnbull said that Australia is committed to implementing the Reef 2050 Plan to protect the Great Barrier Reef.

According to the Plan, “the Australian and Queensland governments are investing more than $2 billion over the coming decade to improve the health of the Reef.”

The investment is one of the commitments made by the government to prevent the Great Barrier Reef from entering the list of endangered heritage, together with improving water quality, protecting areas from deforestation and putting a brake on dredging.

The Australian Marine Conservation Society (AMCS) criticized the measure as being insufficient and called on the government to make an urgent transition to renewable energies and prohibit the exploitation of coal mines to combat the threat posed by climate change in this natural space.

“Funding research is necessary, but it will be a classic case of rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic unless the federal government moves quickly away from coal and other fossil fuels,” AMCS campaign director Imogen Zethoven said in a statement.

Experts believe that corals will have fewer uninterrupted recovery periods because sea water temperatures continue to rise.

The health of the Great Barrier Reef, home to 400 types of coral, 1,500 species of fish and 4,000 varieties of mollusks, began to deteriorate in the 1990s due to the double impact of the rise of sea temperatures and the increase in its acidity due to the greater presence of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved