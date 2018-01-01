 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Tokyo Stages First-Ever Evacuation Drill for Missile Attack

TOKYO – Tokyo held on Monday its first ever citizen evacuation drills, simulating a possible missile attack, a scenario for which Japanese authorities are preparing in response to North Korea’s repeated missile tests.

Some 350 Tokyo residents participated in the exercise on Monday, during which the participants practiced how to evacuate from open and closed spaces after a nationwide satellite-based warning system, J-Alert, issued a warning through loudspeakers and sirens.

The drills took place near the Korakuen subway station and the Tokyo Dome City amusement park, simulating a situation in which a missile is heading for Japanese territory, after two North Korean missiles flew over the northern island of Hokkaido in August and September 2017.

About 200 people participated in the drill at the amusement park, where the staff subsequently guided them to a shelter.

Meanwhile, another 150 people rehearsed the evacuation process next to the Korakuen subway station where they ran to take refuge in a nearby building.

The simulation lasted about 10 minutes, taking into account the estimated time between the launch and the arrival of a missile from North Korea.

The Japanese government has been conducting drills in 25 cities of the country since March 2017, with the aim of ensuring that the population is informed quickly and that rapid and safe evacuation is facilitated in the face of the continuous ballistic missile testing by the North Korean regime, which successfully launched some 20 missiles in 2017.

The first evacuation drills simulating a missile attack took place in the northeastern town of Oga on March 17, 2017, after a missile fell into the sea only 200 km from the coast of Akita prefecture in that month.

So far, no simulation has been carried out in densely populated cities such as Tokyo, as they require intensive preparations, including significant traffic restrictions.
 

