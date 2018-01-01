HOME | Arts & Entertainment

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” Wins Big at SAG Awards 2018



LOS ANGELES – “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” dominated the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards on Sunday in the film category winning three SAGs, while “This is Us,” “Veep” and “Big Little Lies” emerged as the big winners in the television category.



“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” a dark comedy about a mother’s pursuit of justice for her murdered daughter, won in the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Cast, Outstanding Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role (Frances McDormand) and Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role (Sam Rockwell).



Gary Oldman took home the Outstanding Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role for “Darkest Hour,” while Allison Janney won Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role for “I, Tonya.”



In the television category, “This is Us” won Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series for Sterling K. Brown and Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series for the cast.



“Veep,” meanwhile, bagged the awards for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series and Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series for Julia Louis-Dreyfus.



Williams H. Macy took home the SAG for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series for “Shameless.”



“Big Little Lies” won in the categories of Outstanding Performance by a Female and Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries for Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard.



The 24th annual SAG Awards was held at the Shrine Auditorium and the gala for the first time opened with a host, actress Kristen Bell.



“She’s not our first female host, she’s our first host, period, and that says a lot,” Elizabeth McLaughlin SAG committee member had commented earlier.



Bell kicked off the gala honoring the “Me Too” and “Time’s Up” movements.



“We are living in a watershed moment and as we march forward with active momentum and open ears let’s make sure we are leading the charge with empathy and diligence,” Bell said in her opening remarks.



The SAG Awards this year had only women as presenters on stage while some men appeared but only to present clips of their movies nominated for best ensemble cast.



Marisa Tomei, Rosanna Arquette, Mandy Moore, Olivia Munn, Gina Rodriguez, Halle Berry, Lupita Nyong’o, Dakota Fanning, Kelly Marie Tran and Gabrielle Carteris were among the presenters.



Morgan Freeman was honored with the SAG Lifetime Achievement Award in recognition of his career in acting.







