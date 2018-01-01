

Bomb Kills 3 People in Southern Thailand



BANGKOK – At least 3 people were killed and another 18 wounded when a bomb exploded in a market in the conflict-torn majority-Muslim far south of Thailand on Monday, an official said.



The bomb was planted on a motorcycle parked in Pimolchai market in Yala, the capital of the province of the same name.



“There are three dead and 18 wounded,” a spokesperson for the military command in the south of the country told EFE by telephone.



Initial investigations suggest that the device was placed next to a pork stall.



Attacks using small arms and bombs are frequent in the southern provinces of Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat despite the deployment of 40,000 security forces personnel and a state of emergency.



More than 6,700 people have died in clashes in the region since the Muslim separatist movement resumed its armed struggle in 2004, according to the monitoring organization Deep South Watch.



In 2013, the previous elected Thai government began peace talks with insurgents in the area, but these were interrupted by the coup in 2014.



The military junta has tried to resume talks with veteran rebels in exile, from which part of the National Revolutionary Front, the main insurgent group, has distanced itself



The insurgents say they have been discriminated in the Buddhist-majority country and demand a separate Muslim state that covers the area of the three provinces that were once part of the Patani Sultanate, a kingdom annexed by Thailand over a century ago.



