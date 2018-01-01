

North Korean Delegation in Seoul amid Tight Security, Media Attention



SEOUL – Heavy security has been deployed for the North Korean delegation that is on a visit in South Korea ahead of its planned participation in the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics.



Protected by a large contingent of police, the North Korean seven-member delegation traveled on Monday on a high-speed train from Gangneung, a city on the south-east coast of South Korea to Seoul, local agency Yonhap reported.



North Korea’s 140-member Samjiyon orchestra will perform in both cities during the Winter Olympics.



On Monday, the delegation is scheduled to inspect various concert halls in the South Korean capital before returning to North Korea.



The North Korean delegation is led by Hyon Son-wol, leader of North Korea’s most popular band Moranbong, promoted by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, and the Samjiyon orchestra, formed exclusively for the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympics, which will start on Feb. 9.



The visit has attracted enormous attention from South Korean media and citizens, who gathered on Monday around the delegation’s hotel in Gangneung.



When asked by journalists about the breakfast she had at the exit of the hotel, Hyon, who is rumored to be Kim’s lover, remained silent as she had been during the entire trip.



The train transporting the North Korean representatives was subsequently escorted by a large security force and the window blind of the delegation’s train compartment was closed.



The visiting delegation, the first North Korean civilians to visit the South since Moon Jae-in was elected president in May 2017, was a result of the agreements reached by both countries in their high-level meetings held earlier in January.



The two Koreas, which technically remain at war for more than 65 years, agreed to have North Korean athletes compete in the 2018 Winter Olympics and maintain future military dialogues to avoid border friction, after two years of regional tensions due to North Korea’s weapons programs.



Based on these agreements, the South Korean delegation is set to visit Mount Kumgang in North Korea on Tuesday and the Masikryong ski resort, where they will attend cultural events and joint sports training.



