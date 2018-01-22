HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

EU Sanctions 7 Venezuela Regime Officials (Official List)



BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to sanction 7 Venezuela government officials with immediate effect, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.



“These individuals are involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights,” wrote the EU. "The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.”





Néstor Luis Reverol Torres, Minister for Interior, Justice and Peace

Gustavo Enrique González López, Head of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service

Tibisay Lucena Ramírez, President of the National Electoral Council (Consejo Nacional Electoral)

Antonio José Benavides Torres, Chief of the Capital District (Distrito Capital) Government

Maikel José Moreno Pérez, President, and former Vice President, of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela

Tarek William Saab Halabi, Venezuelan Attorney General appointed by the Constituent Assembly

Diosdado Cabello Rondón, Member of the Constituent Assembly and First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela

EU Council - Implementing Sanctions on 7 Venezuela Officials - 22 January 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd

EU Council - Decision on Venezuela - 22 Jan 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd

