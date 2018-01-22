|
BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to sanction 7 Venezuela government officials with immediate effect, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.
“These individuals are involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights,” wrote the EU. "The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.”
- Néstor Luis Reverol Torres, Minister for Interior, Justice and Peace
- Gustavo Enrique González López, Head of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service
- Tibisay Lucena Ramírez, President of the National Electoral Council (Consejo Nacional Electoral)
- Antonio José Benavides Torres, Chief of the Capital District (Distrito Capital) Government
- Maikel José Moreno Pérez, President, and former Vice President, of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela
- Tarek William Saab Halabi, Venezuelan Attorney General appointed by the Constituent Assembly
- Diosdado Cabello Rondón, Member of the Constituent Assembly and First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela
EU Council - Implementing Sanctions on 7 Venezuela Officials - 22 January 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd
EU Council - Decision on Venezuela - 22 Jan 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd