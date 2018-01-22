 
Caracas,
Tuesday
January 23,2018
 
  HOME | Venezuela (Click here for more Venezuela news)

EU Sanctions 7 Venezuela Regime Officials (Official List)

BRUSSELS -- The European Union has agreed to sanction 7 Venezuela government officials with immediate effect, according to a statement by the Council of the European Union.

“These individuals are involved in the non-respect of democratic principles or the rule of law as well as in the violation of human rights,” wrote the EU. "The measures include a travel ban and an asset freeze.”


  • Néstor Luis Reverol Torres, Minister for Interior, Justice and Peace
  • Gustavo Enrique González López, Head of the Bolivarian National Intelligence Service
  • Tibisay Lucena Ramírez, President of the National Electoral Council (Consejo Nacional Electoral)
  • Antonio José Benavides Torres, Chief of the Capital District (Distrito Capital) Government
  • Maikel José Moreno Pérez, President, and former Vice President, of the Supreme Court of Justice of Venezuela
  • Tarek William Saab Halabi, Venezuelan Attorney General appointed by the Constituent Assembly
  • Diosdado Cabello Rondón, Member of the Constituent Assembly and First Vice President of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela

EU Council - Implementing Sanctions on 7 Venezuela Officials - 22 January 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd


EU Council - Decision on Venezuela - 22 Jan 2018 by Latin American Herald Tribune on Scribd
 

