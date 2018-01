Madison Keys Reaches Quarterfinals of Australian Open



MELBOURNE, Australia American tennis player Madison Keys advanced to the quarterfinals of the 2018 Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, after defeating French player Caroline Garcia in the fourth round on Monday.



Keys, seeded 17th, beat the eighth-seeded French player 6-3, 6-2 in a match lasting only one hour and eight minutes and dominated from the start.



In the quarterfinals, Keys will face the winner of the match between Taiwanese Su Wei Hsieh and German Angelique Kerber.