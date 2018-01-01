 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
  HOME | Colombia (Click here for more)

At Least 13 People Killed after Landslide in Southwestern Colombia

BOGOTA – At least 13 people died on Sunday in a landslide that dragged away a small bus traveling on the road between Tumaco and Pasto, in the Nariño department bordering Ecuador, official sources said on Sunday.

“I deeply mourn the death of at least 13 people who were traveling in a public service vehicle on the Tumaco-Pasto highway, which were hit by a landslide,” Alejandro Maya, director of the Colombian National Road Safety Agency, wrote on Twitter.

The landslide took place at a place known as La Nariz del Diablo (the Devil’s Nose), at kilometer 66 of the road connecting the department’s capital city of Pasto and Tumaco.

The rescue agencies, according to local broadcaster Noticias RCN Television, have already recovered 10 bodies, including two minors and two women.

The governor of the Nariño department, Camilo Romero, told reporters that officials from the risk management office have already moved heavy machines to the site, to clear the road.

The public bus that was dragged away by the landslide left Tuquerres Sunday morning with one passenger on board and picked up more along the way, so authorities could not establish the exact number of people in the vehicle.

The search and rescue efforts were suspended at night, due to the steep terrain, and will be resumed Monday morning.

The area has been affected by torrential downpours, which make landslides frequent in this part of the country.
 

