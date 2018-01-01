 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Brady Shines despite Injury, Carries Patriots to Super Bowl

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – Sporting a black bandage on his right hand, Tom Brady played through the training injury and turned the tide in the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars, taking his New England Patriots to a 24-20 AFC championship win and earning the team its third ticket to the Super Bowl in the last four years.

The Jaguars had put on an impressive performance and were up 20-10 as the fourth quarter got under way. With the Patriots in possession but on third and 18 – after Brady was sacked and then missed a long pass to Chris Hogan –, things were not looking good for the Pats.

But Brady elected to hit Danny Amendola for a 21-yarder, a great catch, and from then it was a four-play drive until it was Amendola again for the score, putting the New England squad within striking distance.

The winning TD with 2:56 to go was another Brady pass to Amendola following a five-play, 30-yard drive after the latter had returned the Jags’ punt to their 30 yard line.

Brady had a sensational fourth quarter, firing 9 for 14 passes for 138 yards and tossing two TD-scoring passes to Amendola.

Overall, Brady completed 26 of his 38 passes for 290 yards and the two TDs.

Meanwhile, although he couldn’t notch the win, the Jaguars’ QB Blake Bortles probably played the best game of his NFL career so far, committing no errors and completing 23 of his 26 passes for 293 yards and a 6-pointer.

The Patriots will face off in the Feb. 4 Super Bowl against the winner of the National Football Conference, either the Philadelphia Eagles or the Minnesota Vikings, who play later Sunday evening.

This will be the New England team’s 10th Super Bowl appearance, a record, and it is both Brady’s and coach Bill Belichick’s eighth AFC championship, another record.
 

