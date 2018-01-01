HOME | Cuba

Spanish Justice Minister Visits Cuba to Strengthen Judicial Cooperation



HAVANA – Spanish Justice Minister Rafael Catala arrived in Cuba on the weekend and this week will pursue an agenda designed to strengthen judicial cooperation between the two nations to facilitate civil law.



“(On Monday) we will sign an agreement to facilitate aspects of civil law for Cubans in Spain and Spaniards in Cuba, so that they have more facilities for commercial activities, civil and family law and obtaining nationality,” Catala told EFE after arriving Saturday evening in Havana, where on Sunday he was to attend to a private agenda.



Catala said that there are some 150,000 Cubans holding Spanish passports, thanks to the Law of Historical Memory – also known as the Grandchildren’s Law, since it authorizes Spanish citizenship to the Cuban children and grandchildren of Spanish immigrants – and some 70,000 more will acquire Spanish nationality in the coming months.



Signing the memo of understanding on Monday will be Catala and Cuban Justice Minister Maria Ester Reus, but the Spaniard is also slated to meet with other top Cuban officials, including Supreme Court Chief Magistrate Ruben Remigio and the head of the Council of State, Homero Acosta.



He will also hold a working breakfast on Monday with representatives of the Association of Spanish Businessmen in Cuba (AEEC), the only legal organization of its kind on the communist island, and one which has more than 230 registered firms, as well as with the head of the European Union delegation in Cuba, Alberto Navarro.



“It’s a brief and intense visit with multiple bilateral meetings at which we’ll discuss fostering ... cooperation between the Cuban and Spanish governments oriented basically to providing services to citizens,” the justice minister said.



