 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Central America

Ex-Guatemalan Presidential Candidate Asks US for Political Asylum

GUATEMALA CITY – Former Guatemalan presidential candidate Manuel Baldizon, who was taken into custody by US immigration authorities on the weekend, asked on Sunday for political asylum there, the Guatemalan government said.

The Foreign Ministry confirmed to EFE that Baldizon asked US authorities for political asylum out of “fear” of being returned to Guatemala.

Although his visa and papers were in order, Baldizon was detained upon his arrival in Miami, where he traveled from the Dominican Republic, “because there was an international (arrest order)” against him,” the Foreign Ministry said.

The Attorney General’s Office and the UN-sponsored International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) issued the arrest warrant for Baldizon in connection with the Odebrecht corruption case, officials said Sunday.

The warrant was issued following the execution of 10 search warrants and the arrests of four people linked to the former presidential candidate, prosecutors and the CICIG said in a statement.

Baldizon tried to enter the United States “without legal permission to do so” and will be deported by immigration officials “in the short term,” the statement said.

The 47-year-old Baldizon, who ran for the presidency in 2011 and 2015, will be arrested on criminal conspiracy, bribery and money laundering charges as soon as he arrives in Guatemala, officials said.

Brazilian construction giant Odebrecht, according to the US Justice Department, paid $788 million in bribes to officials in 12 Latin American countries, including Guatemala.

The company paid $18 million in bribes to Guatemalan officials between 2013 and 2015, US prosecutors said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved