 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Bolivia

Morales to Annul Law That Sparked Protests in Bolivia

LA PAZ – Bolivian President Evo Morales decided on Sunday to annul the new Penal Code that had sparked protests around the country, with various sectors of society scheduled to stage a demonstration on Monday during his annual state of the union address to Parliament.

“I have decided to abrogate the entire Penal Code,” said Morales in an interview with state-run media in La Paz, adding that he made the decision to “avoid having the right use the Code for a political conspiracy.”

The president said that he received several calls from political allies, activists and social leaders telling him that he had to overturn the law, although he said he considered its content to be favorable for the various social sectors.

He also said that he made the decision “given the people’s lack of socialization” to the new law, acknowledging that neither the Parliament, the “government, (or) the executive branch” had paid proper attention to that fact.

Among the sectors protesting different elements of the Penal Code have been professional workers, civil servants, certain unions, and the Catholic and Protestant Churches, among others.

The new criminal legislation sparked a 47-day strike by doctors, who said that, in part, it would criminalize their professional work.

In recent days, the protests had gained steam and various civil sectors and citizens’ groups organized boycotts with the suspension of business activities in at least seven regions around the country.

The protests, besides opposing the Penal Code, were staged in opposition to Morales’ eligibility to run for re-election in 2019.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved