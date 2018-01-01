 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Bayern Munich Stretches Bundesliga Lead with 4-2 Win over Werder Bremen

MUNICH, Germany – Bayern Munich continued on Sunday to lead the Bundesliga standings after defeating Werder Bremen 4-2 in the 19th round of German league soccer action.

Bayern Munich stars Thomas Müller and Robert Lewandowski scored two goals each to help the Bavarian club come from behind and secure its sixth straight win in the Bundesliga.

Jerome Gondorf opened the scoring for Werder Bremen 25 minutes into the match, but Müller scored the equalizer four minutes before the end of the first half.

Lewandowski gave Bayern a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 63rd minute, but his teammate Niklas Sule scored an own goal 11 minutes later to bring the visitors level at 2-2.

Lewandowski, once again, netted the third goal in the 77th minute, while Müller scored the fourth for Bayern just six minutes before the end of the game to secure the 4-2 home win.

After the win, Bayern continues to lead the table with 47 points, 16 points ahead of second-place Bayer 04 Leverkusen.

Werder Bremen is way down in the 16th position with 16 points.

Also on Sunday, Hannover snatched a precious point with a late 1-1 draw against Schalke 04.

Schalke is in the third position with 31 points, while Hannover occupies the 10th slot with 27 points.
 

