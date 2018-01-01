 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Peru

Pope: Bishops Musn’t Fear Reporting Abuses and Excesses

LIMA – Pope Francis called on Peruvian bishops not to fear “denouncing abuses and excesses,” as St. Toribio Mongrovejo did, during a meeting at the Lima archbishopric on the last day of his visit to the South American country.

The pontiff met with about 60 bishops at the archbishopric and in his remarks he gave them the example of the efforts of the Spanish archbishop of Lima from 1579-1606, the patron of the Latin American archbishopric.

Francis said that St. Toribio was an example of a “builder of ecclesiastical unity” and founded his life on providing guidance for prelates.

St. Toribio spent most of his bishopric traveling and living outside Lima and was “what we would call a street bishop today ... (who) proclaimed the Gospel to everyone, everywhere ... without fear.”

The pope said that the saint learned the local indigenous languages and told the bishops that they now had to learn a “totally new language such as the digital one, to set an example and know the current language of our youth, our families and children.”

Francis said that St. Toribio saw the abuses and excesses suffered by the indigenous peoples and he exhorted bishops today to be unafraid to “denounce the abuses and excesses that are committed (against) the people.”

He said that one cannot “deny the tensions, the differences (within ecclesiastical communities) because a life without conflicts is impossible,” but rather one must take them on “in unity, in honest and sincere dialogue, looking ourselves in the face.”

“Work for unity, don’t remain prisoners of divisions that paralyze and reduce the vocation to which we have been called,” Francis said.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved