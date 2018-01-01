

Tottenham Loses 2 Points after 1-1 Draw against Southampton



SOUTHAMPTON, England – Tottenham Hotspurs earned on Sunday only one point after being held to a 1-1 tie by Southampton in the Premier League’s 24th round of play.



Southampton had a 1-0 lead 15 minutes into the match on a self-goal by Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez.



Tottenham forward Harry Kane scored the equalizer just three minutes later.



Tottenham failed to score again against Southampton, which is in 18th place, and break into the top four in the Premier League standings.



The draw leaves Tottenham in fifth place, with 45 points, two points behind fourth-place Liverpool, which visits Swansea City on Monday.



Manchester City leads the Premier League standings with 65 points.



