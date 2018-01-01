

Real Madrid Shreds Deportivo 7-1 for 1st La Liga Win in 2018



MADRID – La Liga defending champion Real Madrid returned on Sunday to winning form, hammering Deportivo La Coruña 7-1 in the 20th round of Spanish league action and getting its first La Liga win this year.



Real Madrid was beaten twice and played to a draw in its previous three matches, gaining only one point out of 12.



The defending champions came from behind to rout Deportivo, which jumped to a 1-0 lead on a goal from Adrian Lopez 23 minutes into the match at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium.



Nacho Fernandez scored the equalizer for Real Madrid just nine minutes later, while Gareth Bale added the second goal three minutes before the end of the first half.



Bale struck again with the third in the 58th minute and Luka Modric netted the fourth in the 68th minute.



Real Madrid superstar Cristiano Ronaldo scored his first goal of the year, nailing the team’s fifth of the match in the 78th minute.



Cristiano netted the sixth goal for Real Madrid six minutes later, but he left the field after suffering a facial cut.



Nacho scored the seventh goal two minutes before the end of the match to secure the 7-1 home victory for Real Madrid.



With this win, Real Madrid is in fourth place, with 35 points, while Deportivo is in 18th place, with 16 points.



Unbeaten Barcelona, which was visiting Real Betis later Sunday, leads the La Liga standings with 51 points.



