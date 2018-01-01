 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

East Jerusalem Must Be Capital of Palestine, Jordan’s King Says

AMMAN – King Abdullah II of Jordan said on Sunday East Jerusalem should be the capital of a Palestinian state.

Abdullah II spoke during a meeting with US Vice President Mike Pence, who is on a visit to Jordan on the second stop of his tour of the Middle East.

The king said he wanted to “move forward with the two-state solution on, for us, June 4, 1967, lines and East Jerusalem as a capital of an independent Palestinian state living side by side with a secure and recognized Israel in accordance with international laws and the Arab Peace Initiative.”

Pence told the monarch that Washington “remains committed, if the parties agree, to a two-state solution,” Jordan’s official Petra news agency reported.

Pence arrived in Amman after visiting Egypt, where he met with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi on Saturday.

On Monday, the US vice president will visit Israel, where he is scheduled to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Reuven Rivlin.

The tour comes a month and a half after President Donald Trump decided to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel and move the US Embassy, which is currently in Tel Aviv, to the holy city.

Trump’s decision unleashed the wrath of Palestinians, with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas saying he would not meet with Pence during the vice president’s visit to Israel.
 

