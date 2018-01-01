 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Lazio Routs Chievo 5-1 in Serie A

ROME – Lazio thrashed Chievo 5-1 on Sunday in the Serie A 21st round, provisionally moving to third in the league with 43 points, one point ahead of fourth-placed Inter Milan.

Luis Alberto opened the scoring for Lazio 23 minutes into the match, but Manuel Pucciarelli scored the equalizer just two minutes later.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic netted the second goal for Lazio in the 31st minute and added a third in the 68th minute.

With seven minutes to go, Lazio defender Bastos scored the fourth goal, and after three minutes his teammate Luis Nani netted the fifth to secure the 5-1 home win for their side.

Sampdoria made a 3-1 home victory over Fiorentina to hold the sixth position with 33 points.

Udinese gained a single point in the League table after a 1-1 home draw against 18th-placed Spal.

Udinese is in eighth position with 29 points, on goal differential ahead of ninth-placed Torino, which was held 1-1 to Sassuolo.

Also on Sunday, Bologna defeated Benevento 3-0, while Crotone beat Hellas Verona 3-0.

Napoli, which nabbed a 1-0 away win over seventh-placed Atalanta earlier on Sunday, leads the Serie A table with 54 points, four points ahead of defending champion Juventus.
 

