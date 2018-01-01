 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

German SPD Gives Green Light to Coalition Talks with Christian Conservatives

BONN, Germany – Germany’s Social Democratic Party (SPD) voted narrowly on Sunday in favor of opening formal coalition talks with the German chancellor’s Christian conservative bloc in a breakthrough agreement that edges the country closer to ending its political deadlock.

Despite Martin Schultz’s initial opposition to opening talks with Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union (CDU/CSU), he later changed his position and urged the party to vote in favor of dialogue.

“The SPD must be visible, audible and recognizable,” he told the room of about 600 delegates and 45 senior board members gathered in the west German city of Bonn, after which a slim 56 percent of whom gave their backing to the pro-coalition talks; 362 in favor and 279 against.

The win marked a tentative success for the SPD leader, a former president of the European Parliament, but he faced staunch opposition from the party’s youth wing, the Jusos (The Young Socialists), whose leader, Kevin Kuhnert, gave a critical speech at the convention.

“Today can be the beginning of a new story that we write together,” Kuhnert told the delegates, urging them to shoot down Schultz’s proposal.

Many in the youth wing felt that a coalition with Merkel, such as the one in government up until the inconclusive federal elections in Sept. 2017, would only further damage the SPD’s credentials; the SPD registered its worst-ever result in that ballot.

The outcome of closed-door exploratory talks between the SPD and CDU at the beginning of the year was welcomed by senior officials in both parties, although more tentatively by several SPD delegates, who seek concessions on workers’ rights, health care and immigration policies.

Coalition talks with the conservatives could get underway as early as next week, four months since the inconclusive federal elections.

Any final coalition deal would have to be passed by the SPD’s 440,000 members.
 

