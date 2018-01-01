 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
  Sports

Napoli Passes Atalanta’s Test, Strengthens Grip over Serie A Top Spot

BERGAMO, Italy – Napoli earned on Sunday a hard fought 1-0 victory against hosts Atalanta in the 21st round of the Italian first division league, strengthening its grip over the Serie A top spot.

Returning to competition after a two-week break, Napoli’s Belgian forward Dries Mertens scored a goal in the 65th minute, which proved to be decisive.

It was an important win for Napoli, taking revenge for their loss to Atalanta earlier this season in the Italian Cup quarterfinals and two other league defeats in the previous season.

After a goalless first half, Napoli’s Jose Callejon had a scoring chance in the 55th minute, but Atalanta’s Bosnian keeper Etrit Berisha blocked the ball.

Over time, Napoli’s players gained confidence, with Mertens scoring the lone goal after making the most of Callejon’s pass.

This was Mertens’ first goal in nine league matches and 910 minutes.

However, Napoli held firm during the remaining minutes, with their net minder Pepe Reina saving a shot by Bryan Cristante in the 72nd minute.

Marek Hamsik could have doubled Napoli’s tally, but the goal was officially annulled after being ruled offside.

Following their win, Napoli continues to top the Serie A table with 54 points, four ahead of the second-placed Juventus, which is set to take on Genova on Monday.
 

