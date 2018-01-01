

Axelsen, Intanon Win Titles at Malaysia Masters



KUALA LUMPUR – Danish badminton world No. 1 Viktor Axelsen defeated Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto 21-13, 21-23, 21-18 in the Malaysia Masters final on Sunday.



“The situation today was very tricky, especially with the draft. I’ve faced some upsets in the past under conditions like this,” Axelsen said.



The 24-year-old Axelsen said he was still trying to determine the tournaments he would play on the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Tour.



“I will have to wait and see how I feel before deciding on my next tournament. Of course, one of my targets this year is the All England, so I will see how my body feels,” the Danish badminton star said.



On the women’s side, Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, the world No. 5, upset Taiwanese world No. 1 Tai Tzu-ying 21-16, 14-21, 24-22.



“Today, I was a little calmer than her in the decider. I told myself I cannot lose this one,” Ratchanok said.



The Malaysia Masters is the first Super 500 event of the inaugural season of the BWF World Tour, which is comprised of most of the year’s biggest badminton tournaments.



Three Super 1000 events (second-highest tier), five Super 750 tournaments (third-highest), seven Super 500 events (fourth-highest) and 11 Super 300 events (fifth-highest) will be held throughout the year, leading up to December’s BWF World Tour Finals (highest tier) in Ghangzhou, China.



The 2018 BWF World Championships, which will be held in late July and early August in Nanjing, China, and is the biggest event on this year’s badminton calendar, is not a BWF World Tour event.



