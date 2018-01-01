

Spain Seeks European Arrest Warrant If Ex-Catalan Leader Goes to Denmark



MADRID – Spain’s top prosecutor’s office said on Sunday it would request the immediate activation of a European arrest warrant should ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont leave self-imposed exile in Belgium in order to attend a debate in Denmark.



Puigdemont, who was wanted by Spain to face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the outlawed Catalan independence bid in October 2017, was slated to attend a debate organized by the University of Copenhagen’s Political Sciences Department on Monday.



The Spanish state prosecutor’s office said that if Puigdemont made the decision to travel to Denmark, it would: “immediately request that investigation magistrate at the Supreme Court proceed with the activation of the European warrant for his arrest and surrender.”



On Dec. 5, 2017, Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who was in charge of the investigation into Puigdemont, withdrew a European arrest warrant for the ousted president and four of his ex-ministers who joined him in Brussels.



A Spanish arrest warrant for Puigdemont remained in place.



Puigdemont was deposed by the Spanish government in late Oct. following Catalonia’s illegal independence bid.



Several other leading figures in that movement, including former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pretrial detention in Madrid where they faced the same charges.



