 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Spain Seeks European Arrest Warrant If Ex-Catalan Leader Goes to Denmark

MADRID – Spain’s top prosecutor’s office said on Sunday it would request the immediate activation of a European arrest warrant should ousted Catalan president Carles Puigdemont leave self-imposed exile in Belgium in order to attend a debate in Denmark.

Puigdemont, who was wanted by Spain to face possible charges of rebellion, sedition and misuse of public funds for his role in the outlawed Catalan independence bid in October 2017, was slated to attend a debate organized by the University of Copenhagen’s Political Sciences Department on Monday.

The Spanish state prosecutor’s office said that if Puigdemont made the decision to travel to Denmark, it would: “immediately request that investigation magistrate at the Supreme Court proceed with the activation of the European warrant for his arrest and surrender.”

On Dec. 5, 2017, Spanish Supreme Court judge Pablo Llarena, who was in charge of the investigation into Puigdemont, withdrew a European arrest warrant for the ousted president and four of his ex-ministers who joined him in Brussels.

A Spanish arrest warrant for Puigdemont remained in place.

Puigdemont was deposed by the Spanish government in late Oct. following Catalonia’s illegal independence bid.

Several other leading figures in that movement, including former vice-president Oriol Junqueras, remained in pretrial detention in Madrid where they faced the same charges.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved