

Svitolina Reaches 1st Australian Open Quarterfinals after Beating Allertova



MELBOURNE, Australia – Fourth-seeded Elina Svitolina of Ukraine advanced on Sunday to the Australian Open quarterfinals for the first time after she easily knocked out Czech rival Denisa Allertova.



Svitolina, who becomes the first Ukrainian player to reach the tournament’s quarterfinals, needed just 57 minutes to defeat her unseeded opponent 6-3, 6-0.



“It’s more pressure but it gives you confidence,” the Ukrainian star said in reference to her possibly winning the Australian Open title, as she is one of the favorites.



The Ukrainian was a quarter finalist at the French Open in 2015 and 2017.



Svitolina must get past unseeded Elise Mertens of Belgium in the next round to reach the Australian Open semifinals.



