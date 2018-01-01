

Terrorism, Migration, Jerusalem at Top of 5+5 Dialogue Agenda



TUNIS – Foreign affairs ministers from southern Europe and north Africa met on Sunday in Algiers for the latest round of the Western Mediterranean Forum, also known as the 5+5 Dialogue, to coordinate security policies in the region, particularly issues related to Jerusalem and the fight against terrorism and illegal migration.



The ministers agreed on a final communique strongly criticizing the decision by United States President Donald Trump to recognize Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.



The 5+5 Dialogue consists of a series of periodic meetings between ten western Mediterranean countries; Algeria, Libya, Morocco, Mauritania and Tunisia, as well as France, Italy, Malta, Portugal and Spain.



The ministers stressed that the US decision on Jerusalem contravened the relevant resolutions of the United Nations, and urged respect for these resolutions in the interest of international peace and security.



The officials cautioned that Washington’s decision to move the US Embassy may increase tensions within the occupied Palestinian Territories and seriously undermine efforts to re-launch the peace process supported by the international community,



Migration, instability and war in Libya and Syria were the other major issues topping the agenda. The ministers also discussed how to combat extremist discourse and de-radicalize those who have been recruited by fanatical ideologies.



In this regard, a paragraph was introduced in the final communique, upon a proposal from Spain, in which the ministers encouraged the exchange of experience in the field of prevention of radicalization and the fight against violent extremism and terrorism.



The foreign ministers also considered issues relating to youth, employment, economic and social development and sustained development as the appropriate ways to defeat extremist discourse.



