 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dimitrov Beats Kyrgios, Ends Australia’s Hope for 1st Local Champ in Decades

MELBOURNE, Australia – Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria defeated Australia’s Nick Kyrgios 7-6 (3), 7-6 (4), 4-6, 7-6 (4) on Sunday in the fourth round of Australian Open, ending the host nation’s hope for its first men’s champion in decades.

Dimitrov seemed to be on his way to a straight set win after clinching the first two sets, but had to overcome a late revival by Kyrgios to seal the victory after three hours and 26 minutes.

“What can I say? Playing against Nick is always tricky. He deserves a lot of credit. He fought really hard,” Dimitrov said after the win.

Both players held serve through the first set, with Dimitrov squandering three break points, but he did not offer his rival any.

They traded serve breaks, one apiece during the second set, pushing it to a tie break, which Dimitrov clinched.

Kyrgios turned up the heat in the third set, seizing on one break point out of two he got to close the gap.

Again, each player dropped his service game once in the fourth set, which Dimitrov sealed in the tie break.

The last time an Australian won the country’s Grand Slam event was in 1976, when Mark Edmondson clinched the title.

The reigning champion of the ATP Finals, Dimitrov is set to take on Britain’s Kyle Edmund, who booked a place in the last-8 round in a Grand Slam for the first time, defeating Andreas Seppi of Italy 6-7 (4), 7-5, 6-2, 6-3.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2018 © All rights reserved