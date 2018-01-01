 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

France Calls for Urgent UN Security Council Meeting on Syria

PARIS – France called on Sunday for an urgent United Nations Security Council meeting to address the conflicts in Syria, hours after Turkey began a ground invasion into the northern Syrian Kurdish enclave of Afrin, which is held by a United States-backed militia that Ankara regards as a terror group.

France’s Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also pressed for a ceasefire and unconditional humanitarian access to Afrin.

“France calls for an urgent meeting of the United Nations’ Security Council. Meeting this morning with my Turkish counterpart (Mevlut Cavusoglu),” Le Drian tweeted.

Earlier on Sunday, Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said Turkish forces had progressed into Afrin, although Mustafa Bali, the director of information for the Kurdish Syrian Defense Forces, told EFE that Turkey’s military had been held at the border.

In a later statement, Le Drian warned Turkey of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Syria due to separate ongoing military operations by the Syrian government and its allies in other parts of the country.

Regarding the telephone call with Cavusoglu, Le Drian highlighted the need to create “the necessary conditions” to reach a political solution to the crisis.

Afrin is located in far northwestern Syria near Aleppo, and was isolated from Kurdish-administered regions further east by a swathe of Free Syrian Army-controlled territory carved out by a 2016 Turkish military intervention against the Islamic State terror organization.

Sunday’s military action followed days of threats by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who was angered by a US proposal to create a 30,000-strong border force in northern Syria composed predominantly of Kurdish YPG militants.

Although the YPG Kurdish militias played a pivotal role in the campaign against IS in Syria, the group is viewed by Ankara as indistinguishable from the PKK, Kurdish separatists who have fought a low-scale civil war in eastern Turkey for decades.
 

