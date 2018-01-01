 
Caracas,
Monday
January 22,2018
 
  HOME | Chile

Major Highway Reopens Following Earthquake in Northern Chile

SANTIAGO – One of the main highways in the northern Chilean region of Arica has reopened following the magnitude-6.3 earthquake that hit the area, the national emergency management office said on Sunday.

The strong temblor rocked the region around 10:06 pm Saturday, causing a rockslide on highway A-5 and forcing officials to close that road and several others.

Crews are still working to clear all the roads affected by the quake, but traffic is flowing, emergency management officials said.

The earthquake’s epicenter was about 47 kilometers (29 miles) north of the town of Camiña and 1,930 kilometers (1,199 miles) north of Santiago.

Officials did not issue a tsunami alert due to the earthquake.

Chile is located in the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region of frequent quakes and volcanic activity that accounts for about 85 percent of the world’s seismic activity.
 

